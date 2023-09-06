Previous
A squirrel by ingrid01
A squirrel

Whilst painting in Nadya's apartment, I spotted a squirrel on the tree in front of her balcony. It stayed long enough for a photo...
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Ingrid

Heather ace
A great capture! A nice red tail! Fav
September 15th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
September 16th, 2023  
