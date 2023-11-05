Sign up
Photo 3259
Agave?
I think this is some kind of agave plant. Photo taken in Pedernales Falls State Park. There were a lot of these plants.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3436
photos
73
followers
71
following
893% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th November 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
November 10th, 2023
