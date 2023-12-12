Previous
X-mas trees! by ingrid01
X-mas trees!

Another craft my little friends did at school. My college brought pinecones she found in her neighborhood and they decorated them with little pompom balls. It was a great project!
The brown labels are their name tags.
Ingrid

Dawn ace
Sweet
December 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely idea.
December 17th, 2023  
