Unfinished by ingrid01
Photo 3304

Unfinished

This is my entry for the 52 Frames project this week. The theme is unfinished. To me this tree is not finished shredding its leaves...
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Ingrid

Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
