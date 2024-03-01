Previous
Next
Dandelion - blue by ingrid01
Photo 3310

Dandelion - blue

Color adapted in Photoshop for the rainbow month
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wonderful textures! And pretty in blue! Fav (Hi Ingrid! It's nice to see you!)
March 10th, 2024  
Ingrid
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you Heather! I always loved the rainbow month and it is spring break, so I have a week holiday... I'm hoping to be able to finish this month - but I make no promises as I'm still super busy (working on my teaching certificate, as well as working a little bit more than full time and being available for my 12th grader at home).
March 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
@ingrid01 You're sure juggling a lot, Ingrid! Good luck with everything!
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise