Photo 3310
Dandelion - blue
Color adapted in Photoshop for the rainbow month
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
3
1
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd March 2024 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
dandelion
,
rainbow2024
Heather
ace
Wonderful textures! And pretty in blue! Fav (Hi Ingrid! It's nice to see you!)
March 10th, 2024
Ingrid
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you Heather! I always loved the rainbow month and it is spring break, so I have a week holiday... I'm hoping to be able to finish this month - but I make no promises as I'm still super busy (working on my teaching certificate, as well as working a little bit more than full time and being available for my 12th grader at home).
March 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
@ingrid01
You're sure juggling a lot, Ingrid! Good luck with everything!
March 10th, 2024
