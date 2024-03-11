Previous
A flat... by ingrid01
Photo 3316

A flat...

I turned right to the Sam's petrol station when the tire light came on. When I was filling up my car I noticed the enormous nail sticking out of my tire. So my first stop after that was Sam's Club tire center. The guy was super nice... after waiting for an hour (I did my shopping in the mean time), he told me the tire could not be fixed - that was no surprise. But he asked before buying a new tire if by any chance there was warranty on the tire... That was a brilliant idea. Not even a year ago I had a flat too. At that point all 4 tires had warranty at the Toyota dealer. Unfortunately - or actually fortunately now - they messed up and changed the wrong tire... To make up for that they gave me a new warranty! That came in very handy.
The Sam's Club guy put my spare on and the next day I got a new tire.
This photo was taken of the tire in the back of my car. I changed the black background to red for the calendar.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Photo Details

summerfield ace
do you think that that was done deliberately by some people who had nothing better to do? that is a real big one. hope all's well now.
March 14th, 2024  
