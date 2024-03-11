A flat...

I turned right to the Sam's petrol station when the tire light came on. When I was filling up my car I noticed the enormous nail sticking out of my tire. So my first stop after that was Sam's Club tire center. The guy was super nice... after waiting for an hour (I did my shopping in the mean time), he told me the tire could not be fixed - that was no surprise. But he asked before buying a new tire if by any chance there was warranty on the tire... That was a brilliant idea. Not even a year ago I had a flat too. At that point all 4 tires had warranty at the Toyota dealer. Unfortunately - or actually fortunately now - they messed up and changed the wrong tire... To make up for that they gave me a new warranty! That came in very handy.

The Sam's Club guy put my spare on and the next day I got a new tire.

This photo was taken of the tire in the back of my car. I changed the black background to red for the calendar.