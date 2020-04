Lockdown landscape I

Strange days, for most of us... I’ve never had so much spare time.

My life has gone from being one of stress and juggling, only just keeping on top of things (or not) to having time to develop film, play in my (newly tidied) darkroom, catch up at work and college.

This is one of the tiny chemigrams I made the other night. It’s done in light - painting with developer and fixer in old black and white paper...

It’s 2 am so I need to sleep but I’ll catch up with everyone tomorrow! Stay safe