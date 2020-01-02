Sign up
Photo 1277
what will I do...
if I ever get another one of these (grandchildren)? this one has stolen my heart.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2779
photos
131
followers
70
following
349% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd January 2020 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toddler
,
boy
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Lucky little fellow, having a grandma who adores him so much.
January 4th, 2020
