what will I do... by jackies365
Photo 1277

what will I do...

if I ever get another one of these (grandchildren)? this one has stolen my heart.
2nd January 2020

jackie edwards

jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
Denise (lyndemc)
Lucky little fellow, having a grandma who adores him so much.
January 4th, 2020  
