Previous
vintage by jackies365
Photo 2319

vintage

walking with the saturday photo walk group in detroit and met a vintage re-seller. a sweet woman named Emily. she was set up in some shipping containers on a corner. going for a brick and mortar soon!
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
635% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise