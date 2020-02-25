Sign up
Photo 1319
whatever catches my eye...
trying hard to break the creative rut that michigan winters can throw you into!have another in focus shot but I rather liked this one even though there is no apparent focus point.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2838
photos
131
followers
75
following
361% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th February 2020 5:03pm
