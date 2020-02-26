Previous
the only thing... by jackies365
Photo 1320

the only thing...

I said I would do this winter during the dreary months here in michigan was learn how to make macarons. well, although dreary, we haven't had much in the way of snow so I wasn't home as much as I had anticipated. home two days in a row this week and a good coating of snow on the roads gave me the opportunity to finally try my hand at the seemingly elusive macaron. in fact it wasn't very difficult at all. with a recipe from Joshua Weissman and some additional tips from The Preppy Kitchen (both youtubers) I made it through pretty much unscathed! glossy smooth tops, chewy middles and the foot on each of the shells! I only wish I had another gel food color instead of green...a bit bright for my taste!
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
361% complete

Sharon Lee ace
they look so good...
February 27th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
@sugarmuser they taste pretty good...I'd like to find other fillings...buttercream was kind of sweet!
February 27th, 2020  
