Photo 1395
dandelion clock macros
didn't have quite the right equipment but made do. this isn't easy at all. I need a finer syringe for the water drops. have to check to see if I'm focusing on the correct spot. alternate in my other album where I tried something fun!
http://365project.org/jackies365/alternate-photo/2020-05-23
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
Kathy Boyles
ace
Wow. Imaging photo!
May 24th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
@kathyboyles
thank you Kathy!
May 24th, 2020
