the happy couple

so very busy trying to get photos processed from the wedding so not a lot of commenting here. I apologize but culling and editing 900 photos is not an easy task. such a wonderful day it was and every photo brings back the memory it documented. those from Michigan may remember the groom as a local celebrity and the beautiful bride is my nephew's mother-in-law. they are so very happy and I wish them all the best on their new life as husband and wife! getting a bit closer to the end of the photos. I have 360 in a folder all edited. I'm guessing between 450 and 500 finals will go to them. as formal and beautiful as the wedding was it was also kind of casual and lots of fun when the dancing started. we were a small crowd and the families blended so well. It seemed like a much bigger in number celebration. all in all they were very happy with their special day!