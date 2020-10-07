Previous
one year later... by jackies365
Photo 1499

one year later...

lots of you knew of the adoption struggles our family had in the past. now a year out from the official final done proceedings everyone is growing and happy. the second little one is in my other album...joy is her middle name and she is one!
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
410% complete

