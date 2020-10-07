Sign up
Photo 1499
one year later...
lots of you knew of the adoption struggles our family had in the past. now a year out from the official final done proceedings everyone is growing and happy. the second little one is in my other album...joy is her middle name and she is one!
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th October 2020 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
