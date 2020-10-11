Candace

this is my daughter. we did family photos today for her and her husband and Brooks. she has an instagram for OT's and has been doing podcasts etc. with other OT's and the like an has an upcoming one and they asked for a photo of her for advertising it. while Brooks was taking a much needed break (not quite two and not very enamored with photos as there were leaves sticks and of course the lake to be interested in instead), I had Candace do some solo photos. A bit cheeky but she still has some cheerleader left in her from high school!