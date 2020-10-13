Previous
Next
oak leaf by jackies365
Photo 1505

oak leaf

trip to the lake. took my almost 97 year old mom. it was awesome. we are having the most incredible weather in michigan. best on black if you care to!
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I love this and I did care to....looks awesome!
October 14th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
@annied thanks Annie!
October 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise