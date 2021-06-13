Sign up
The Spirit of Detroit
bronze sculpture which sits outside of the City County Building in downtown Detroit. Cast in Oslo, Norway. Shipped to the US. Fascinating story of it's creation if you care to look it up!
shot on an old roll of kodak b&w film gifted to me.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
jackie edwards
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
