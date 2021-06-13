Previous
The Spirit of Detroit by jackies365
Photo 1718

The Spirit of Detroit

bronze sculpture which sits outside of the City County Building in downtown Detroit. Cast in Oslo, Norway. Shipped to the US. Fascinating story of it's creation if you care to look it up!
shot on an old roll of kodak b&w film gifted to me.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

jackie edwards

started in 2015.
