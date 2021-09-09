it has been a week full of shadow and light. how do you say goodbye to someone you have known for fifty years? I've struggled with words and decided there aren't any so a simple good bye will have to do. the Light has taken you, this I know and I am so grateful. the shadow still remains for us here where you are no longer. so, I am sad, along with countless others I watched grieve and try to understand and tell stories about how you affected their lives. and you did, you affected so many lives. if there is one thing I learned from you it's this, keep in touch. I'm glad we did. I'm glad you did with so many others and informed us all how the others were doing. it's a gift, what you had. when others let things slip by, you didn't. so now, hopefully we will take what you taught and make it a point to keep in touch. you are missed. rest well Bob.