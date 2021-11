98 year old's environmental portrait

my mom is home from rehab after breaking her pelvis in several places. trying for some normal activities even with loss of strength inevitable with hospitalization. on a rotating care schedule with my siblings each of us spending the nights with her. not a lot of time for photos these days. she is sewing together pieces of fabric to be made into a baby quilt for donation. even with her lack of vision due to macular degeneration she keeps up this hobby.