Photo 1889
one week
of being sick and staying home. I've pretty much had it. lensbaby and tinfoil
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
lensbaby
Wow! Love that tinfoil bokeh!! Sorry about the confinement and illness though ... hope you feel better soon.
March 11th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Fantastic!
March 11th, 2022
