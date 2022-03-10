Previous
one week by jackies365
Photo 1889

one week

of being sick and staying home. I've pretty much had it. lensbaby and tinfoil
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

jackie edwards

April ace
Wow! Love that tinfoil bokeh!! Sorry about the confinement and illness though ... hope you feel better soon.
March 11th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Fantastic!
March 11th, 2022  
