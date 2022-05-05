Sign up
Photo 1932
two feathers...
found two today, one in the lake and this one captured in the branches of the neighbors tree. not sure what kind of bird they are from.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th May 2022 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
