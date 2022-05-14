Previous
f57 by jackies365
Photo 1939

f57

redbuds yesterday, lilacs today. playing with dof and f stops. an f3.2 version here:
14th May 2022 14th May 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Call me Joe ace
Love the colors 👌💕
May 15th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Lovely frame filler.
May 15th, 2022  
