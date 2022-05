the meeting

had the opportunity to meet some future extended family (hopefully). my nephew's girlfriend's (hopefully soon to be fiance') parents arrived here from South Korea to meet family. they wanted to come and meet my mom and were so beautifully gracious and kind with her. they brought gifts and their daughter translated greetings and questions and answers for everyone. now that dad has met my nephew maybe now they can get the ball rolling with a wedding! as you can see my mom was overwhelmed!