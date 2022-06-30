Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1979
last lensbaby for the challenge
it has been a good month doing this challenge on instagram and I have learned a lot about the lens and it's workings but I am ready for some regular photography thank you!
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3873
photos
130
followers
87
following
542% complete
View this month »
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
Latest from all albums
1975
1976
1977
1978
261
1979
476
1133
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th June 2022 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close