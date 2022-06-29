Previous
nanny troubles by jackies365
Photo 1978

nanny troubles

because my daughter's nanny quit and their new one doesn't start for another week I am trying to help out. this is the 10-20mm lens that was supposed to be the 35mm. I actually like the outcome. this was a game of hide-and-seek behind the curtains!
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

jackie edwards

Beryl Lloyd ace
So precious ! fav
June 30th, 2022  
