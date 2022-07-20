Sign up
Photo 1996
mild but wild...
Elsie turned one today (yesterday actually but didn't get it posted on the actual day). a near perfect natured child with incredible strength in will and physically!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Call me Joe
ace
Sooooo cute❤️🥰❤️
July 22nd, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@joemuli
oh my gosh she melts my heart!
July 22nd, 2022
