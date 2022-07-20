Previous
mild but wild... by jackies365
Photo 1996

mild but wild...

Elsie turned one today (yesterday actually but didn't get it posted on the actual day). a near perfect natured child with incredible strength in will and physically!
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Call me Joe ace
Sooooo cute❤️🥰❤️
July 22nd, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
@joemuli oh my gosh she melts my heart!
July 22nd, 2022  
