by jackies365
Photo 1997

Mom's been diagnosed with covid in her nursing home. So far she's been pretty asymptomatic but no word today.😞
25th July 2022

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Newbank Lass
Thats really tough.
July 26th, 2022  
