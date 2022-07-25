Sign up
Photo 1997
Mom's been diagnosed with covid in her nursing home. So far she's been pretty asymptomatic but no word today.😞
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
1
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3901
photos
132
followers
87
following
547% complete
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1139
1994
478
1140
1995
1141
1996
1997
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th July 2022 7:07pm
Newbank Lass
Thats really tough.
July 26th, 2022
