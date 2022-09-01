Previous
beading by jackies365
Photo 2023

beading

Brooks came to visit with GGB today and they put beads on pipe cleaners together. he such a wonderfully empathetic child. when he hugged her goodbye his force pushed her wheelchair back a bit. I love my grandson to bits!
1st September 2022

jackie edwards

mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Call me Joe ace
A lovely photo- (a story ‘bout life’s contrast … old and young)🙏❤️
September 2nd, 2022  
