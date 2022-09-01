Sign up
Photo 2023
beading
Brooks came to visit with GGB today and they put beads on pipe cleaners together. he such a wonderfully empathetic child. when he hugged her goodbye his force pushed her wheelchair back a bit. I love my grandson to bits!
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
1
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3936
photos
128
followers
82
following
554% complete
View this month »
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1147
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st September 2022 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
A lovely photo- (a story 'bout life's contrast … old and young)🙏❤️
September 2nd, 2022
