Photo 2028
a fitting deal
playing 21 with my mom right around the time the news came on that the Queen had passed. May you rest well.
I told my mom she had outlived the Queen. trying to make conversation. we called in hospice today.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
