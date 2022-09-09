Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2029
available light and lensbaby
hard to manual focus a cat especially with a lensbaby in low light : \
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th September 2022 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leslie
ace
you did an excellent job
September 10th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@lesip
thanks! 1 out of several misfires lol!
September 10th, 2022
