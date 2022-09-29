Previous
Next
faffed by jackies365
Photo 2043

faffed

was so unhappy with the photos I took today of these beautiful big dahlias (gifted to me by my neighbor, one of which housed a very fuzzy black and brown caterpillar). had to edit something to make it look decent.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Love the color; reminds me of candy canes
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise