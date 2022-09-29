Sign up
Photo 2043
faffed
was so unhappy with the photos I took today of these beautiful big dahlias (gifted to me by my neighbor, one of which housed a very fuzzy black and brown caterpillar). had to edit something to make it look decent.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
1
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
amyK
ace
Love the color; reminds me of candy canes
September 30th, 2022
