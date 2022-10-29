Previous
when you move out...

got a new/used lens yesterday. it was delivered too late for the photowalk I went on but tried out a couple of shots around the house. I hesitated to get another as I want to get a new mirrorless but if I go Nikon I suppose I can use an adapter. this nest held three beautiful blue robin eggs at one time, none of which made it. it's quite high up and I don't know what exactly got the eggs. maybe another bird as the nest was never disturbed otherwise. now it holds the falling leaves of the burning bush.
29th October 2022

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
