when you move out...

got a new/used lens yesterday. it was delivered too late for the photowalk I went on but tried out a couple of shots around the house. I hesitated to get another as I want to get a new mirrorless but if I go Nikon I suppose I can use an adapter. this nest held three beautiful blue robin eggs at one time, none of which made it. it's quite high up and I don't know what exactly got the eggs. maybe another bird as the nest was never disturbed otherwise. now it holds the falling leaves of the burning bush.