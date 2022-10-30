Sign up
Photo 2065
Low light
Playing with the sigma 50 mm art lens to see what it can do!
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3997
photos
125
followers
81
following
566% complete
View this month »
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
1159
2065
2066
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th October 2022 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
