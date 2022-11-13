Previous
kukido by jackies365
kukido

the centerpieces for the dinner tables for the friendsgiving celebration. simple. I learned this form of flower arranging from a florist in Italy on Instagram. it's called Greenwise.
13th November 2022

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
amyK
Beautiful!
November 14th, 2022  
