Photo 2116
chicken soup prep
during my rehab my husband has been very helpful. today was a big pot of chicken soup. after a big week of outings my energy is low and pain a bit high. today was just focus on therapy so a photo inside the house : )
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
3
0
Lesley
ace
I absolutely love this. I hope you’re feeling better soon.
March 20th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
@tinley23
thank you the knee is coming along... I'm the impatient one lol!
March 20th, 2023
Wendy
ace
Love this shot of working hands and the soup prep. So well composed with the bowl behind.
So good to have a Hubby who can cook. Mine doesn't but I am sure he would step up if I couldn't.
I think this would work for the latest BLD challenge which is golden triangle. I find that the knife and your Hubby's arms make the requisite triangles.
Tag: bld-19
March 20th, 2023
