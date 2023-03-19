Previous
chicken soup prep by jackies365
Photo 2116

chicken soup prep

during my rehab my husband has been very helpful. today was a big pot of chicken soup. after a big week of outings my energy is low and pain a bit high. today was just focus on therapy so a photo inside the house : )
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
579% complete

Lesley ace
I absolutely love this. I hope you’re feeling better soon.
March 20th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
@tinley23 thank you the knee is coming along... I'm the impatient one lol!
March 20th, 2023  
Wendy ace
Love this shot of working hands and the soup prep. So well composed with the bowl behind.
So good to have a Hubby who can cook. Mine doesn't but I am sure he would step up if I couldn't.
I think this would work for the latest BLD challenge which is golden triangle. I find that the knife and your Hubby's arms make the requisite triangles.
Tag: bld-19
March 20th, 2023  
