Photo 2117
lensbaby volunteer
I had a little pot of pansies last year and apparently some seeds transplanted into the cracks in the walk. laid down to try to get the shot, not the best idea at this stage of recovery lol. also not perfect focus but still a pleasant day and sight!
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
1
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4066
photos
129
followers
78
following
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st March 2023 10:42am
*lynn
ace
How pretty! especially in the crack of the sidewalk
March 23rd, 2023
