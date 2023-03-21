Previous
Next
lensbaby volunteer by jackies365
Photo 2117

lensbaby volunteer

I had a little pot of pansies last year and apparently some seeds transplanted into the cracks in the walk. laid down to try to get the shot, not the best idea at this stage of recovery lol. also not perfect focus but still a pleasant day and sight!
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
580% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
How pretty! especially in the crack of the sidewalk
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise