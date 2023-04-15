Sign up
Photo 2128
pretty sure it's a 59 Ford Galaxie
photo walk today. I made it walking somewhere between 1 and a half and 2 miles! I am very tired though : ) this beauty sits in an empty lot next to a home in Detroit's Southwest area.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
2
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
amyK
ace
Congrats on the walk! Great shot of this classic.
April 16th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Cool vintage car⭐️❤️
April 16th, 2023
