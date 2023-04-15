Previous
pretty sure it's a 59 Ford Galaxie
pretty sure it's a 59 Ford Galaxie

photo walk today. I made it walking somewhere between 1 and a half and 2 miles! I am very tired though : ) this beauty sits in an empty lot next to a home in Detroit's Southwest area.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
amyK ace
Congrats on the walk! Great shot of this classic.
April 16th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Cool vintage car⭐️❤️
April 16th, 2023  
