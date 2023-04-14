Previous
we may have babies! by jackies365
Photo 2127

we may have babies!

a pair of trumpeter swans have built their nest on our lake. looking forward to some babies! not hte greatest of pictures. we were both moving, me on the hill...with a long lens not a good photo situation lol.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
