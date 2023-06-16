Sign up
Photo 2171
Happy Dad's Day!
16th June 2023
16th Jun 23
1
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4128
photos
126
followers
78
following
594% complete
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2166
2167
2168
1183
2169
1184
2170
2171
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th June 2023 12:07pm
Corinne C
ace
A sweet image
June 18th, 2023
