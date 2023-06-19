Sign up
Close to abandoned
Spent the afternoon photographing a city not too far from my own. Once it was thriving due to the auto industry now the downtown area is mostly vacant. It looks almost post apocalyptic. Best on black! Thank you always for viewing and commenting!!!😘
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
