Close to abandoned by jackies365
Spent the afternoon photographing a city not too far from my own. Once it was thriving due to the auto industry now the downtown area is mostly vacant. It looks almost post apocalyptic. Best on black! Thank you always for viewing and commenting!!!😘
19th June 2023

jackie edwards

