on the lake by jackies365
on the lake

Even though we are having days covered with smoke from the Canadian wildfires. I am so sad for them.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful photo , stay safe in the bad air Jackie
June 30th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
@phil_howcroft thanks Phil. My understanding is that it has even reached Europe😔
June 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@jackies365 Jackie , I don't think it's reached the UK yet , it cannot be a nice environment for you
June 30th, 2023  
