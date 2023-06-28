Sign up
Photo 2176
on the lake
Even though we are having days covered with smoke from the Canadian wildfires. I am so sad for them.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful photo , stay safe in the bad air Jackie
June 30th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
@phil_howcroft
thanks Phil. My understanding is that it has even reached Europe😔
June 30th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@jackies365
Jackie , I don't think it's reached the UK yet , it cannot be a nice environment for you
June 30th, 2023
