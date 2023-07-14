Previous
Next
Captain Tom #46 by jackies365
Photo 2187

Captain Tom #46

100 people project Captain Tom runs a boat charter taking people on sunset cruises. In his previous life he was a deep water diver. lives in the "thumb" area of Michigan. he is a friend of my friend that I stayed with this weekend. he has a yellow lab named Scout that we tried to get in the picture but he was wet from jumping in the canal and over-stimulated from playing with Roxy my friend's doberman. nice to have met you and sorry we couldn't go on the cruise because of the bad weather. (he told us we could join in on one he had going for the next evening since he had room but it had to be canceled.)
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise