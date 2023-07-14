Captain Tom #46

100 people project Captain Tom runs a boat charter taking people on sunset cruises. In his previous life he was a deep water diver. lives in the "thumb" area of Michigan. he is a friend of my friend that I stayed with this weekend. he has a yellow lab named Scout that we tried to get in the picture but he was wet from jumping in the canal and over-stimulated from playing with Roxy my friend's doberman. nice to have met you and sorry we couldn't go on the cruise because of the bad weather. (he told us we could join in on one he had going for the next evening since he had room but it had to be canceled.)