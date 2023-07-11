Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2186
Elsie
sometimes you take a photo and it epitomizes a person, place or a moment. this does all three. this is Elsie, always inquisitive, loving wildlife, at the farm, a little sweaty because of almost 90 degree heat. a day I will always remember.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4150
photos
124
followers
76
following
598% complete
View this month »
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Latest from all albums
487
2183
1187
2184
1188
2185
1189
2186
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
11th July 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
stunning , photo , love the low light, love elsie's bunch of hair and what a great name too :)
July 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close