Previous
Elsie by jackies365
Photo 2186

Elsie

sometimes you take a photo and it epitomizes a person, place or a moment. this does all three. this is Elsie, always inquisitive, loving wildlife, at the farm, a little sweaty because of almost 90 degree heat. a day I will always remember.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
598% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
stunning , photo , love the low light, love elsie's bunch of hair and what a great name too :)
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise