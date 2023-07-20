Previous
Happy 2nd Birthday Elsie! by jackies365
Photo 2191

Happy 2nd Birthday Elsie!

Today (July20) is Elsie's 2nd birthday! As always time is going faster every year. Trying to savor every minute I get to spend with her!
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
