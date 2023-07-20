Sign up
Photo 2191
Happy 2nd Birthday Elsie!
Today (July20) is Elsie's 2nd birthday! As always time is going faster every year. Trying to savor every minute I get to spend with her!
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
