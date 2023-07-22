Previous
restaurant and reflection by jackies365
Photo 2192

restaurant and reflection

photowalk Saturday in Detroit. The man in the reflection is another photog. a very fun night! (except for the rainstorm at the beginning).
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
600% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
what an interesting shot
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise