Photo 2216
somedays
the stoplight is your only chance for a photo
1st September 2023
1st Sep 23
jackie edwards
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details
Corinne C
It’s green but the dust makes us believe it is very dry. A great street pic.
September 5th, 2023
