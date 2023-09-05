Previous
Next
Last rollout of the season by jackies365
Photo 2218

Last rollout of the season

My son started a group 5 years ago. They rollerskate down the Detroit riverfront on the first Tuesday of tge month May through September. This was the last one for 2023. Hopefully a haircut is coming soon🙃
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
looks like a healthy head of hair :)
September 7th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
@kali66 he has gorgeous wavy red hair!
September 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise