Photo 2218
Last rollout of the season
My son started a group 5 years ago. They rollerskate down the Detroit riverfront on the first Tuesday of tge month May through September. This was the last one for 2023. Hopefully a haircut is coming soon🙃
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
3
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
5th September 2023 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
looks like a healthy head of hair :)
September 7th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
@kali66
he has gorgeous wavy red hair!
September 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice candid
September 7th, 2023
