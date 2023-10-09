Previous
Kate and Dad by jackies365
Kate and Dad

More senior photos. Moms often accompany daughters to senior photo sessions but Kate got to choose Dad. The most genuine smile of the day? When they were together for a shot...what a connection!
jackie edwards

