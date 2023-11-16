Sign up
Previous
Photo 2254
ig nor ance...
the art of ignoring. it happens any time I point my camera at her, she just looks away.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
3
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4239
photos
118
followers
75
following
617% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th November 2023 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
November 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Mine comes up and head butts the camera!!
November 17th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Cute nonetheless!
November 17th, 2023
