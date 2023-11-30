Previous
Next
theme by jackies365
Photo 2259

theme

Christmas decorating done
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nicely arranged
December 1st, 2023  
Olwynne
Nice composition
December 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful painting and nice presentation ! fav
December 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely setting
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise